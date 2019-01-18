Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sindh IGP directs for developing app for missing children cases

Sindh IGP, app, missing children, cases

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday directed the information technology department to create an application for dealing the incidents of kidnapping of children and those who have gone missing, ARY News reported.

The Sindh IG has directed for developing the application by the end of this month. “The deputy inspector general of Crime Investigation Agency will himself look into cases of missing children,” he said.

Police would now work on missing children cases through modern technology, he said.

The Sindh Police said parents would be able to provide details of their missing children to police using the application. “Cases will also be lodged with the help of the information given on the application,” he said.

Police said a special team of the Sindh Police will be formed to work on those cases.

They said an application ‘Police for You’ was created few days ago to report street crimes.

Last month, Kaleem Imam shared his WhatsApp number for the general public, and directed them to share their complaints with him about the police.

As per details, IGP has shared his WhatsApp number with an aim to encourage citizens to report any illegal activities with ease and complaints against policemen.

The WhatsApp  number 03000021881 will be receiving complaints like terrorism, target killings or any other suspicious activities.

“Masses should keep an eye on their surroundings, neighborhood and should inform at 15, nearest police station, in case of any suspicious activities, bag, car or any other unforeseen incident,” the IGP continued.

IG Sindh shares his WhatsApp number for general public

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh cannot provide funds for construction of Nai Gaj dam: CM Murad

Pakistan

Keep people updated about progress on housing project: PM Khan

Pakistan

Government wants to see media industry flourishing: Fawad

Pakistan

Pakistani-American Republican Party activist calls on PM Imran


ARY NEWS URDU