Sindh IGP directs for developing app for missing children cases

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday directed the information technology department to create an application for dealing the incidents of kidnapping of children and those who have gone missing, ARY News reported.

The Sindh IG has directed for developing the application by the end of this month. “The deputy inspector general of Crime Investigation Agency will himself look into cases of missing children,” he said.

Police would now work on missing children cases through modern technology, he said.

The Sindh Police said parents would be able to provide details of their missing children to police using the application. “Cases will also be lodged with the help of the information given on the application,” he said.

Police said a special team of the Sindh Police will be formed to work on those cases.

They said an application ‘Police for You’ was created few days ago to report street crimes.

Last month, Kaleem Imam shared his WhatsApp number for the general public, and directed them to share their complaints with him about the police.

As per details, IGP has shared his WhatsApp number with an aim to encourage citizens to report any illegal activities with ease and complaints against policemen.

The WhatsApp number 03000021881 will be receiving complaints like terrorism, target killings or any other suspicious activities.

“Masses should keep an eye on their surroundings, neighborhood and should inform at 15, nearest police station, in case of any suspicious activities, bag, car or any other unforeseen incident,” the IGP continued.

