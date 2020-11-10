Sindh IGP was not abducted, reveals report

ISLAMABAD: A probe report into Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar’s “grievances” against the backdrop of the registration of a sloganeering case against PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar revealed that IG Sindh was not abducted, ARY News reported.

It was revealed in the ARY News program ‘Powerplay’ that Sindh IGP was not abducted and contents of the court of inquiry report were shared with the Sindh government.

It was further revealed in the program that action was taken against the officers for summoning the Sindh police chief.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said that probe into the “Karachi incident” has been completed on orders of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Read More: Officers named in IG Sindh’s ‘grievances’ probe removed: ISPR

The military’s media wing said the inquiry was completed on the orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. All officers found responsible have been removed from their posts in light of the court of inquiry, it added.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had urged COAS to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of PML-N leader retired Capt Mohammad Safdar in Karachi last month, welcomed the development.

