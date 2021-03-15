KARACHI: Amidst rising number of coronavirus cases, the Sindh government notified on Monday a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns across the province until April 15, to halt the spread of the virus.

The Home Department re-imposed restrictions on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 to combat the third wave of infections.

According to a notification issued by the department:

All businesses e.g. markets, shopping malls, marriage halls etc. will operate from 6am to 10pm (except essential services i.e. medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, bakeries, milk shops, restaurants etc)

Amusement parks to close by 6pm

50% staff in all public/private sector offices will be allowed

No indoor marriages will be allowed. As per earlier decisions only outdoor events/marriages will be allowed with a maximum limit of 300 persons till 10pm under defined SOPs.

No indoor dining will be allowed at restaurants.

All indoor gathering places, gyms, indoor sports facilities, cinemas and theaters, shrines to close.

Outdoor gatherings will be allowed only in open spaces with a maximum limit of 300 individuals

Smart lockdowns will be imposed in Covid-19 hotspots.

