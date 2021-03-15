Sindh re-imposes smart lockdown, business restrictions
KARACHI: Amidst rising number of coronavirus cases, the Sindh government notified on Monday a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns across the province until April 15, to halt the spread of the virus.
The Home Department re-imposed restrictions on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 to combat the third wave of infections.
According to a notification issued by the department:
- All businesses e.g. markets, shopping malls, marriage halls etc. will operate from 6am to 10pm (except essential services i.e. medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, bakeries, milk shops, restaurants etc)
- Amusement parks to close by 6pm
- 50% staff in all public/private sector offices will be allowed
- No indoor marriages will be allowed. As per earlier decisions only outdoor events/marriages will be allowed with a maximum limit of 300 persons till 10pm under defined SOPs.
- No indoor dining will be allowed at restaurants.
- All indoor gathering places, gyms, indoor sports facilities, cinemas and theaters, shrines to close.
- Outdoor gatherings will be allowed only in open spaces with a maximum limit of 300 individuals
- Smart lockdowns will be imposed in Covid-19 hotspots.