Sindh to launch inquiry of Capt. Safdar’s arrest: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced high level inquiry of the arrest of PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar while condemning his arrest by Karachi Police, ARY News reported.

Provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah in a statement alleged that, “this game was played with the consent of the federal government. “The Government of Sindh was not informed before this action,” the minister further said.

“The incident that took place at the mausoleum of Quaid should not have happened,” Nasir Hussain Shah said.

PTI leaders complained to the police for registering a case, but the police dismissed the applications declaring the demand unlawful, provincial minister said.

Later, a man complained that Captain (retd) Safdar has issued him threats after which police filed a FIR and launched investigation of the matter, Nasir Shah said.

The minister condemned the arrest while violating sanctity of privacy. “The Government of Sindh has taken stern notice of the arrest and will launch a high level inquiry of the incident,” information minister added.

Comments

comments