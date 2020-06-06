Sindh launches online education app for KG to Grade V students

KARACHI: Sindh education department has introduced online education for kindergarten to grade five students by launching a mobile education application in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

School Education and Literacy Department, Sindh (SELD) has prepared the online learning programme for the students during COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with the UNICEF and the Microsoft.

The online education project will teach the subjects of Mathmatics, General Science, English and Urdu and the courses will be available in English, Urdu and Sindhi languages, education department officials said.

“The work on the online education application for class six to 12 has been in progress,” the education department sources said.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani earlier said that the mobile app was launched to mitigate the loss faced by the students due to the closure of educational institutions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

“Through this app, students can study in English, Urdu and Sindhi,” said the minister.

He added that provincial govt was not in a position to reopen schools. “We are not in a position to reopen schools, even if schools were reopened, many parents would not send their children”.

The minister said that learning application can be downloaded on the Android device.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also shared a video on Twitter of the application designed by the provincial government for the students.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly announced to open Radio School for students.

It is pertinent to mention here that govt had canceled all board exams across the country and extended the closure of schools till July 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

Earlier in April, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Teleschool, an educational television channel, to broadcast academic content for students stuck at their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments