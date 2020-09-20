Sindh launches SMS service to get vehicles information

KARACHI: Sindh excise department has launched a SMS service to get information about the vehicles registered in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Provincial minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the message service will facilitate general public in case of illegal use or theft of vehicles.

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department Sindh has started a SMS service through which a member of public can obtain number of vehicles registered in his or her name.

A citizen can SMS his or her ID card number to 8147 to find out the number of vehicles registered on their names and their details.

A taxpayer could also receive verification of tax receipt on the message service, Sindh excise minister said in a statement.

He said that Sindh excise department striving to provide facilities to the people and they should take full advantage of this facility.

