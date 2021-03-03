Sindh LG Secretary informs SHC progress in stray dogs legislation

KARACHI: The Secretary Local Government of Sindh and other officials appeared in Sindh High Court in person in a case related to the unavailability of the vaccine and neutering of stray dogs, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The draft of the proposed law has been prepared,” secretary local government told the SHC bench comprised of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sehto.

The incidents of dog bite from Larkana to Karachi are being reported regularly, Justice Amjad Ali Sehto said. “The Supreme Court has taken notice of the matter,” Additional Attorney General told the court.

“The dogs could not be killed, we have NGOs which intervene the matter,” Justice Mazhar remarked. “What is the ruling of the Sukkur bench of the court,” Justice Mazhar further asked. “The supreme court has suspended the order of the Sukkur bench,” the animal rights counsel said.

“What steps taken for the shelter home of dogs,” the court questioned. “A committee headed by Commissioner Karachi has been constituted for the opinion,” secretary local government said.

“The draft of the law has been dispatched to the law department,” the secretary further said. “The movement of files from one office to another takes much time,” Justice Sehto observed.

The court directed that after recommendations of the committee funds should be approved within 10 days. A tender notice should be published in newspapers for supply of the vaccine and the procurement matter should be completed within three months,” the court directed.

The bench also directed for presenting a progress report within 45 days.

The number of dog bite cases in the province is increasing as the authorities fail to control over the problem of stray dogs.

