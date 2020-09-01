Sindh will announce loan, tax waiver for rain-hit farmers: Ismail Rahoo

KARACHI: Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo on Tuesday said that the provincial government will waive-off its loans of the farmers, who have been affected due to recent rains, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Ismail Rahoo said cotton, tomatoes, sugarcane, rice and other crops are badly damaged in several districts of the province including Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar and others.

Farmers are already passing through worst economic situation due to increasing inflation and the recent rains have added to their misery, the minister said.

Rahoo said that the Sindh government is currently carrying out relief and rescue activities and after completion it will announce a relief package for the farmers.

The agriculture minister again demanded of the federal government to announce agriculture loan and tax waiver for rain-hit farmers of the province.

Read more: Karachi districts among 20 declared calamity-hit by Sindh govt

Yesterday, Ismail Rahoo had said in a statement that the provincial government declared 20 districts of the province calamity-hit due to the devastation caused by recent rains there.

Ismail Rahoo said the calamity-hit districts suffered hugely due to recent rains that played havoc with crops of cotton, tomatoes, chilies, rice, sugarcane, and others. He demanded that farmers be also given interest-free loans to overcome financial losses.

