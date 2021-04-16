Sindh govt changes closure day, timing of markets and trade centres

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has issued new directives regarding the markets and trade centres for their timings and closure days, ARY News reported on Friday.

The directives issued by the Sindh home department impose new restrictions in a bid to curb the coronavirus which will be made effective from May 16.

Under the new instructions, trade activities will be completely closed on Saturday and Sunday, whereas, the timing of the markets and trade centres were also changed.

The markets and trade centres will be allowed to remain open till 6:00 pm. However, the shops selling essential commodities will be exempted from the restrictions.

All kinds of political, cultural, social and sports activities will be banned, as well as restaurants will be restricted to provide indoor dining facility. Outdoor food facility will be allowed from Iftar timing till 12:00 midnight.

After 12:00 midnight, restaurants and food shops will be allowed to continue home delivery and take away facility.

The home department asked mosque administration to organise taraweeh gatherings in open areas. The committees comprising representatives of local administration and clerics will implement the regulations.

Shrines, dargahs and cinema halls will be completely closed, whereas, indoor and outdoor wedding events will be completely banned.

Inter-provincial transport services will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday, the notification read.

Comments

comments