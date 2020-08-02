Sindh minister fears rise in virus cases after Eidul Azha

SUKKUR: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday expressed apprehension that the Covid-19 infection rate might take an upward trend sharply after Eid-ul Azha, ARY News reported.

“We may see a rise in the Covid-19 infections after Eid-ul Azha unlike the Eid-ul Fitr as there are reports that people have violated health guidelines laid down by the government in wake of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nasir Shah while talking to media in Sukkur.

Sindh minister said the provincial government was in contact with the federation regarding the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Muharram ul Haram. He said that the government will soon issue standard operating procedures regarding Muharram ul Haram and everyone has to implement it.

He further said that there is no corona-free area in Pakistan, adding that the role of Ulema is important during the Muharram.

“The role of religious scholars is important and they have cooperated with the government in every matter regarding the Coronavirus,” he added.

Meanwhile, 177 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Sindh in the past 24 hours, raising the provincial tally to 121,486.

This is the lowest rise in daily infections since April 18, when the province recorded 138 cases.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement said one more person died of the disease, with Sindh’s overall death toll rising to 2,224.

A total of 5,272 tests were carried out in the province during the last 24 hours, according to Shah.

