Sindh minister suffers cardiac arrest during office work

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Friday suffered cardiac arrest while performing his duties at his office in Sindh Secretariat, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Hari Ram Kishori Lal fainted while performing his duties at his office in Sindh secretariat and was rushed to a hospital, where it emerged that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“The rescue staff was alerted after he fainted and the food minister was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance,” a spokesman of the minister said.

He said that doctors found that the blood pressure of the minister shot up leading to him fainting in his office. “He is now in a stable condition after getting treatment,” he said adding that doctors have advised him to take complete rest before resuming his official duties.

Former prime minister Zafarullah Jamali also passed away days after suffering cardiac arrest and hospitalized. Zafarullah Jamali suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the ICU at AFIC Hospital. He was later placed on ventilator support at the hospital.

