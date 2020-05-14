Sindh minister Ghulam Murtaza tests positive for COVID-19  

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Ghulam Murtaza said,” As I started showing symptoms, I got tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive today.”

The minister maintained that he was in self isolation at his home.

Earlier on May 13, a provincial lawmaker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Mangla Sharma, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The member of provincial assembly (MPA) in Sindh, Mangla Sharma had said in a statement that she and her husband underwent COVID-19 tests due to emergence of some symptoms.

Ms Sharma had said they went into isolation at their residence after tested positive for the virus. The MQM-P leader had been elected as a provincial lawmaker on a reserved seat for minorities.

