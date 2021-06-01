Sindh sets up mobile vaccination units for Covid-19 in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh (PRCS) on Tuesday opened two mobile vaccination units for COVID-19 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The mobile units were opened in order to facilitate the vaccination of the general people against COVID-19.

Chairman PRC-Sindh in a statement said that the PRC teams were working tirelessly to play a significant role in the ongoing national efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Pakistan’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine PakVac was launched today (Tuesday). The launching ceremony was held at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan and other officials of the NIH. After the formal launch, the PakVac was handed over to the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Pakistan.

The vaccine will be supplied to the federal and provincial governments by the EPI, well-informed sources said. The single-dose vaccine was made with the help of China’s CanSino Biologics at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The concentrate of the vaccine was provided by CanSino Biologics, sources said. The next consignment of the vaccine will be produced by Pakistani experts, according to sources.

In the first phase a total of 124,000 CanSino shots have been developed, the sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

