71,485 policemen to perform duties during Muharram in Karachi

KARACHI: Police authorities have finalised security arrangements as 71,485 personnel will perform duties across the Sindh province during Muharram, ARY News reported.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, chaired a high-level session via video link to review the security arrangements during Muharram and issued special instructions to the officers.

The provincial police chief was briefed over the deployment and contingency plans. He was briefed that 71,485 officials will be deployed across the province. The police forces will be equipped with 31 armed vehicles, 1824 vans and 1938 motorcycles.

Imam ordered officers to check deployment himself at different mosques and ensure briefing to their staff regarding security duties. He asked that the officers must have ensure the implementation of Article 144.

Earlier on Saturday, Karachi Traffic Police had announced an alternate traffic plan during mourning processions of 8th, 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram.

Twenty roads around the route of the central procession could be used for the traffic movement.

Soldier Bazaar, Lasbela, Shara-e-Quaideen, Shara-e-Faisal and Burns Road will remain open during the processions.

Lea Market, Tower, ICI Bridge and Mai Kolachi road will also remain open during Muharram processions, city’s traffic authorities said.

The processions on the 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram (September 8th, 9th and 10th, 2019), will begin at Nishtar Park and will conclude at lmambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar.

On 8th Muharram the procession begin from Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, Karachi X-Ray, Peoples Chowrangi, New MA Jinnah Road, Corridor-III, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Center, MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishter Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, again at M.A. Jinnah Road, Kharadar Police Station, Bombay Bazaar to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

