Sindh nods for by-polls at vacant assembly seats under COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI: The election commission has started preparations for by-election on two vacant seats of Sindh Assembly after given go-ahead from the provincial government, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two Sindh Assembly seats, PS-88 and PS-52 in Malir and Umerkot districts, had been lying vacant after the deaths of MPAs Murtaza Baloch and Ali Mardan Shah.

Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch lost his life to the novel coronavirus in June this year, while Syed Ali Mardan Shah, a former provincial minister was died of cardiac arrest in January.

The Election Commission of Pakistan could not conduct elections due to the COVID-19 situation in the province. The commission sought the assent of the provincial government to hold the election in this situation.

The government of Sindh after discussion on the matter in cabinet session decided to inform the ECP to hold elections in both the provincial constituencies under COVID-19 SOPs.

After assent from the provincial government, the election commission has started preparation for by-polls at provincial constituencies of PS-88 and PS-52 and will release polling schedule for the election accordingly.

