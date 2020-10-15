Sindh notifies govt wheat price Rs 3687.50 per 100 KG

KARACHI: Sindh has notified that the wheat from government stocks will be released on a price of Rs 3687.50 per 100 kilograms, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the government notification, the wheat will be released to flour mills and Chakkis from government stocks on same price.

“No flour mill will be released more wheat than the approved quota,” the government notified.

Moreover, the wheat from government stocks will not be released to the flour mills involved in plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The wheat quota will not be given to closed flour mills and will only be released to running flour mills for six months, according to the government of Sindh notification.

Sindh cabinet this Tuesday decided to release wheat from the government stocks from October 16 (tomorrow).

A session of the provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in chair approved the wheat release policy of the provincial government.

The release of wheat from government stocks would help Rs 9.13 per kilogram reduction in ex-mill wheat price in Sindh. The ex-mill price of wheat flour will drop to Rs 47.87 per kilogram from existing 57 rupees per KG.

Provincial cabinet fixed 3687.50 rupees per bag price of the wheat and also issued directives to this effect to district administration across the province.

Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal earlier said that Sindh will likely to release wheat from its stocks between October 15 to 20.

Food Minister said that the province had last year released wheat stocks to flour mills on October 27.

Food Minister had earlier said that the department has sufficient reserves of wheat and the flour companies and mills present on the government roster would get the stocks on discounted rates.

Sindh and federal governments have recently trade barbs over release of wheat from official stocks.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhr Imam in a statement said that the Sindh government was repeatedly asked to release wheat from its official stock with a view to stabilising wheat flour price in the market but its continuous refusal was creating problems.

