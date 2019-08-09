Sindh police prepares contingency plan ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Friday has prepared contingency plan ahead of Eid-ul-Adha in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

According to the plan, more than 48,000 security personnel will perform their duties across the province on the Eid.

People have been advised to contact on 15 in case of anyone forcing them for the sacrificial hides.

IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam has instructed police to ensure patrolling, picketing, snap checking, surveillance as well as the deployment of plain cloth police personnel in all sensitive places of the province.

The IGP said all the Station House officers will, themselves, supervise police picketing, patrolling, snap checking and other security measures while all Section officers will ensure smooth traffic flow in their concerned jurisdictions.

The police have also been directed to ensure foolproof security of Eidgahs and other important places to avoid any unforeseen incident.

Yesterday, Sindh government had announced four public holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha 2019, said a notification issued.

The notification issued here Thursday said “the government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 12th to 15th July, 2019 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) as public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid-ul-Azha throughout province of Sindh for all office, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh except essential services.”

