KARACHI: Sindh Police have devised a contingency plan ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL), season-4 matches to be played in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Inspector General of Sindh Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday while chairing a high-level meeting reviewed overall security and traffic arrangements on the occasion of the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL Season-4) in the metropolis.

The meeting was informed that as many as 13112 policemen including 7720 of district East, 2260 of South, 565 of Special Security Unit, 1780 of Traffic police and 788 of Special Branch are assigned to perform duties for security and traffic arrangements in the metropolis on the occasion of matches of PSL Season-4, said a statement.

The Sindh Police chief directed the Additional IGs Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and Additional IG Karachi, the DIG headquarters, AIG Operations, Zonal DIGs and DIG Traffic Karachi to discharge their duties with honesty and attentively for successful holding of PSL Season-4 matches.

The DIGs of East, South and traffic briefed the meeting about security and traffic arrangements from Karachi Airport to hotel and stadium and vice-versa.

He also directed to check CCTV Cameras which are installed on routes from Airport to hotel and stadium as well as inside and outside of stadium.

