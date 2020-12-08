Sindh police witnesses massive reshuffle in hierarchy

KARACHI: The Sindh government made some high-level changes in the provincial law enforcement apparatus on Wednesday with a major reshuffle of key officers in the police department.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, at least 11 senior superintendents of police (SSPs), two superintendents of police (SPs) and four additional inspector-generals were transferred and posted by the Sindh IG.

The major transfers in the ranks of SSPs include Abdul Salam as SSP Hyderabad, Adeel Chandio as SSP Security Special Branch, Sarfraz Nawaz as SSP City, Karachi, Ghulam Murtaza as SSP District Central, Karachi, Suhai Aziz Talpur as SSP West, Karachi and Grade-18 officer Zubair Nazeer was transferred and posted as SSP South, Karachi.

The SSPs of district Umerkot, Dadu have also been transferred.

