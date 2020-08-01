Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners on Eid, Independence Day

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved special remission for prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Azha and Independence Day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The provincial government announced to reduce the jail term of prisoners for 90 days on Eidul Azha and Independence.

The provincial home department has also released a notification in this regards.

Eidul Azha is being celebrated today (Saturday) across the country with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country with the precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful sacrificed animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The federal and provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security plans.

The government advised the faithful to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing the COVID-19 while perform the ritual of sacrificing animals. While offering Eid prayers, they should keep distance, and avoid hugging and instead extend only greetings.

Comments

comments