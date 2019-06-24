Sindh to provide solar power supply to Two Lac houses: Imtiaz Shaikh

KARACHI: A meeting chaired by provincial Minister of Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, was informed that the Government of Sindh will provide solar power supply to two Lac households in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The project will be completed with a cost of US$ 30 million within five years, the meeting told.

Provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that the World Bank has also extended cooperation in the project.

Each household will be provided a solar power setup, which will supply electricity to a fan and two bulbs in each house, the meeting was informed.

The project will be started initially in 10 districts of Sindh including Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Khairpur, Sanghar, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Qambar-Shahdadkot.

The government will recover the price of the solar power set in miniscule installments, to create a sense of ownership so as the user families take interest in the maintenance of its solar power unit, the minister said.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the government was implementing projects for prosperity and improvement in life standards of the people.

He said the proposals for solar electrification of houses in remaining districts of Sindh should also be produced for supplying cheaper electricity to the people of the province.

He also urged for early implementation of the solar electrification project.

