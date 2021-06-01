IRSA increases Sindh, Punjab’s water share

KARACHI: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday announced to increase water share of the Sindh and Punjab provinces after water inflow surges in rivers, ARY News reported.

The water regulator met here on Tuesday to review the overall water situation and increased the water supply to Sindh and Punjab on the basis of improved river flows.

The meeting noted that the inflow of water in the rivers increased from 229,100 cusecs to 252,600 cusecs – on June 1 and water shortage reduced from 18% to 13%.

Irsa’s spokesman Khalid Idrees Rana said the total water inflows at rim stations that stood at 172,000 cusec on May 28 had increased to 225,000 cusec on May 31.

After the increase in water share, Punjab is getting 107,000 cusecs of water, while Sindh is being provided 115,000 cusecs of water.

Separately today, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) issued instructions for posting water inspectors at nine barrages and water headworks.

Chairman IRSA, Rao Irshad Ali, has dispatched a letter to the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for an immediate posting of inspectors at the water works along the course of the river.

IRSA has called for water inspectors’ appointment at Taunsa, Rasul, Maralla, Trimmu, Punjnad headworks and the Chashma Barrage in Punjab.

The IRSA chief has also directed for deployment of technical experts at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages in Sindh and stressed the need for an effective monitoring system for distribution of the water resources.

