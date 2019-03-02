Sindh govt limits Qingqi rickshaw capacity to four passengers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has limited seating capacity for a Qingqi rickshaw (Chingchi) to four passengers, through a notification, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Seating capacity shall not be more than four passengers excluding driver,” read the notification.

Fare for the rickshaw has been set Rs10 for up to six kilometer distance and Rs15 for more than six kilometer.

The notification read that in case of violation of the order, action will be taken under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah said traffic police would be responsible for lodging first information report of the culprits.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, Qingqi rickshaw was given conditional permission to commute on roads.

Read More: Qingqi rickshaws allowed to operate at six routes in Karachi

As per the top court verdict, a Qingqi rickshaw must hold a valid fitness certificate from the Motor Vehicle Examination Centre (MVI) which should be displayed prominently on the body of the vehicle and his vehicle must have a valid registration number plate from the Motor Vehicle Registration Wing (MVR) of Excise and Taxation Department shall be displayed properly.

The SC had said the Qingqi rickshaw (Chingchi) driver shall possess a valid driving license issued by the license authority and a valid route permit of designated and specified routes notified by Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Transport and Mass Transit Department.

Comments

comments