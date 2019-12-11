Sindh Rangers arrest 20 outlaws in Karachi  

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended 20 criminals from different parts of Karachi, involved in heinous crimes of dacoitees street crimes and drug peddling.

According to a press release issued by the paramilitary force spokesman, the raids were conducted in city’s areas of Korangi, Chakiwara, Ferozeabad, Zaman Town, Alfalah and Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The law enforcing authority recovered weapons, looted items and drugs from the possession of the accused.

The arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action.

Last week, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh had claimed to nab at least 13 suspected criminals from various areas of the metropolis.

Read more: Rangers arrest 20 suspects during raids in Karachi

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

The spokesperson had said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones, looted valuable things and cash were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings, he added.

Comments

comments