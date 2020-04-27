Sindh records 341 new coronavirus cases, tally jumps to 4,956

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that 341 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Charing a provincial cabinet meeting, he said a total of 41,216 tests have been conducted so far, including 2,733 done over the past 24 hours.

Murad Ali Shah said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 4956.

Four more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded during this period, taking the death toll to 85 in the province, he added.

Moreover, 3946 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 2705 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 825 patients have been admitted and 463 under treatment at hospitals, he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 13,328 after 605 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, 3029 patients have recovered their health in the country so far, while 10018 are still under treatment.

Of the total confirmed cases, Punjab has reported 5,446, Sindh 4,956, 1,864 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 781 in Balochistan, 318 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 245 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 59 have been reported in Azad Kashmir.

With the 12 more deaths in the country during last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan stands at 281, said NCOC.

