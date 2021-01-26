KARACHI: The coronavirus claimed 25 more lives in Sindh overnight, lifting the provincial death toll from the disease to 3,925 whereas 739 new cases emerged when 11,083 tests were conducted.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 6.7 per cent.

So far 2,664,891 tests have been conducted across the province, which led to detection of 242,792 cases, of them 91 per cent or 2210,07 patients have already recovered, including 1,055 who recovered overnight.

Currently, 17,860 patients are under treatment, of them 16,955 are in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 893 at different hospitals. The condition of 814 patients is stated to be critical whereas 89 have been put on ventilators.

Out of the 739 new cases, 505 were reported from Karachi, including 196 from District South, 162 District East, 50 District Malir, 48 District Central, 27 District Korangi, and 22 District West.

Hyderabad and Matiari reported 61 cases each, Ghotki 20, Jamshoro 12, Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad 11 each, Umerkot 10, Jacobabad 9, Sujawal 7, Larkana 4, Badin 2, Tando Allahyar 3, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, Saghar, Kambar and Kashmors 1 each.

