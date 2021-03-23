Sindh refuses to handover charge of three hospitals to federal govt

KARACHI: The Sindh government has refused to handover administrative control of Karachi’s three hospitals to the federal government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In line with the Supreme Court’s verdict, the federal government, earlier this week, notified to take over administrative control of three hospitals of Karachi including, JPMC, NICVD, and NICH.

The Sindh government in a letter penned to the federal government has decided against to handover the administrative control to the federal government by terming the formation of the Board of Governors (BoG) as against the SC’s orders.

The federal government and the attorney general have also recommended not to take administrative control of three hospitals, the letter read,

Earlier this week, the federal government had issued a notification regarding the takeover of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi

Read more: Federal govt to take back control of three Karachi hospitals

“The federal government is pleased to constitute a Board of Governors, in respect of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi under section 4 of the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Ordinance 2020,” the notification said.

The board of members includes Mushtaq Kassim Chappra, Philanthropist and Industrialist, Ms. Ronaq Lakhani, Philanthropist, Dr Muhammad Irfan Daudi, Associate Professor Surgery/Consultant Surgeon and Mr Rashid A. Khan, Businessman.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its judgment had given the control of the three major public-sector hospitals – NICVD, JPMC and NICH – to the federal government and directed the provincial and federal governments to complete a smooth transition of the hospitals’ control.

Comments

comments