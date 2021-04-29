Sindh registers 7 pct positivity ratio, Covid-19 Task Force briefed

KARACHI: Sindh has overall seven percent coronavirus positivity ratio, a session of Sindh Coronavirus Task Force was briefed on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The Task Force meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, was informed in a briefing in a week from April 22 to 28, the ratio of Covid-19 positive cases in Karachi was recorded 10.75 percent.

“In Hyderabad positive cases rate remained 20 percent and in Sukkur 9.48 pct in the week,” according to the briefing. In other districts of Sindh the positivity ratio recorded 2.79 percent.

“The situation is not good, we have to take strict measures against the coronavirus,” Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

“The administration should ensure enforcement of business hours schedule from 6:00 in the morning to 6:00 PM in the evening.

CM Shah urged for implementation of the decisions taken in the previous session of the task force.

He also constituted a ministerial committee comprised of Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Awais Shah, which will take strict steps after taking traders and transporters into confidence.

“We have to follow the SOPs, if avoiding a complete lockdown,” the chief minister warned.

The session was informed in the briefing that some private offices were not following the decision of lesser staff and the SOPs.

“The offices failing to enforce SOPs should be sealed,” chief minister directed.

“The inter-provincial public transport has been banned and from tomorrow inter-district transport will also be halted in Sindh,” Murad Ali Shah said.

