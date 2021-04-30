COVID-19: Sindh govt reopens isolation centre at Karachi’s Expo Centre

KARACHI: In the wake of the recent alarming surge in coronavirus cases amid the third wave of the disease, the Sindh government has decided to reopen field isolation centre at Expo Centre in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the Sindh government has taken the decision after the province witnessed a sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and a rise in positivity rate.

Best medical facilities will be provided to the coronavirus patients at the isolation centre, said the authorities.

Earlier on April 29, the Sindh province had reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a day with four more patients succumbing to death, lifting the death toll to 4,633.

Giving a daily briefing on COVID-19, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that 14,633 samples were tested which detected 1060 cases that constituted a 7.2 percent current detection rate. He had added that so far 3,621,994 tests had been conducted against which 282,444 cases were diagnosed, of them, 94 per cent or 264,052 patients had recovered, including 279 overnight.

