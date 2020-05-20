Sindh reports 1,017 new cases of coronavirus – highest in a day

KARACHI: As many as 1,017 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 18, 964 across the province, according to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He said 6,164 samples were tested, resulting in the confirmation of 1,017 new infections, which is the highest single-day coronavirus surge since the first case surfaced on Feb 26.

Seventeen more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 316 in the province, he added.

The Sindh CM said 127 patients are in critical condition, of them 32 are on ventilators.

The chief minister said a total of 13,003 patients are under treatment 11,516 are in home isolation, 678 at various hospitals and 809 at isolation centres. He disclosed 904 more patients have been cured and discharged to their homes.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 5,645, he added. A total of 137,540 tests have been conducted thus far, out of which 18,964 turned out to be positive for the virus.

Providing a district-wise breakdown of cases, he said Karachi recorded 813 out of the 1,017 new cases, adding district East saw 230 new cases, Malir 97, district South 157, district Central 144, Korangi 109, and West 76.

He said Hyderabad recorded 27 new cases, Khairpur 18, Larkana 26, Sukkur and Ghotki 15 each. Eight cases were detected in Badin, seven each in Thatta and Qambar Shahdadkot and six in Benazirabad.

