KARACHI: Sindh on Thursday reported 1402 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths by the Covid-19 pandemic in the province in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“Sindh reported 1402 new cases when 10585 tests were performed during 24 hours,” said CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement on the situation of the pandemic in the province.

In last 24 hours 19 more patients have died of the virus, the death toll by the disease to 2885, the chief minister said.

He said that currently 774 COVID-19 patients are being treated in various hospitals of which 684 are said to be in critical condition including 58 of them on ventilators.

Giving details of the COVID-19 cases reported from Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial capital reported 1148 cases today.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,306 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,843. 1,418 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,968 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 386,198, whereas, the active cases stood at 43,963.

A total of 45,999 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 334,392 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,343,702 samples have been tested thus far.

