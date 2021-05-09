Sindh reports 16 Covid-19 deaths, 976 cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 976 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As many as 16 more patients of the novel coronavirus have died in a day taking the overall provincial death toll to 4,742, while 976 new cases emerged in the same period, according to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In his daily briefing, he stated that 14,480 samples were tested in a day, which detected 976 cases. In 976 new cases 441 were diagnosed in Karachi.

Across the province 586 patients of the disease recovered to health.

He added that the condition of 629 patients in Sindh was critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,915 on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,785 new infections surfaced when 40,736 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded 9.29%, the NCOC said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country stands at 4,903.

