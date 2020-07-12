Sindh reports 1713 new coronavirus cases during 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 1,713 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 105,533, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 48 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,795.

The chief minister said that 42,780 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in the province, including 400 at isolation centres and 41,179 at their homes.

He maintained that 1201 COVID-19 patients are admitted at the hospitals and out of these patients, 743 are in critical condition. The chief minister said that 112 patients are on ventilators in the province.

Sindh CM said that 1519 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 60,958 in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10,276 tests were conducted in Sindh during past 24 hours and overall number of tests in the province has reached to 57,47,67.

Among 1713 fresh cases in Sindh, 715 were detected in Karachi including 325 in Karachi South district, 143 in Karachi East, 78 new cases in District Central, 73 in Malir, 66 in Korangi and 30 positive cases in Karachi East.

Meanwhile, 46 fresh cases were reported in Mirpur Khas, 172 in Khairpur, 62 in Larkana, 59 in Shikarpur, and 55 cases in Mariari.

Moreover, 32 cases of coronavirus reported each in Dadu and Qambar, 31 in Tando Mohammad Khan, 27 cases in Thatta, 41 cases in Ghotki, Sanghar 35, Badin 18, Kashmore 14, Umarkot 11, Jamshoro 26, Hyderabad 24, Tando Allahyar 21 and 19 cases in Jacobabad.

Seven cases each were reported in Sukkur and Naushehro Feroz, two cases in Sujawal and 10 cases in Shaheed Benazirabad.

