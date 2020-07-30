Sindh reports 20 Covid-19 deaths, 498 new cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed 20 more lives and infected at least 498 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 20 more people died from the COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2209.

The chief minister said that 10942 samples were tested today, which detected 498 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 120,896.

Currently, 8454 patients are under treatment.

“The province currently has 399 critically ill COVID-19 patients,” the chief minister said with over 67 of them put on ventilators.

Ali Shah said that 689 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 110,233 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported 1,114 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of cases to 277,402.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 32 deaths were also reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,924.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,952,730 coronavirus tests and 21,628 in past 24 hours. 246,131 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far.

