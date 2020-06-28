Sindh coronavirus tally jumps to 80,446 after 2,179 new infections

KARACHI: 2,179 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh in the past 24 hours after 9,244 tests conducted in the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 80,446 as the province conducted a total of 4,35,393 tests.

Shah said that 26 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 1,269.

Murad Ali Shah said that 1,079 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery across the province, taking the tally of recoveries to 44,523.

The chief minister said that 34,654 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 33,110 quarantined at homes, 88 at isolation centres and 1,456 at hospitals.

Moreover, 655 patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 94 of them are on ventilators, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 2,179 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 1,406 were reported in Karachi.

In District East of Karachi, 555 cases were reported, 358 in District South, 138 cases in District Central, 171 in Korangi district, 75 in Malir and 109 cases reported in District West of the city.

In other parts of Sindh, 54 cases were reported in Hyderabad district, 86 in Sukkur, 12 each in Shikarpur, Matiari and Naushero Feroz, 12 in Sanghar, 26 in Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas 12, 17 cases in Larkana, 8 in Umerkot and 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

