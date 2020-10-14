Sindh reports 241 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday announced that as many as 241 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province during the past 24-hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving a routine daily update over the virus tally in the province, the chief minister said that more than half of the COVID-19 cases in the province, that is 145 from total 241 new cases, were reported from Karachi during the duration.

In past 24 hours four more patients of COVID-19 have died, increasing death count in Sindh by the disease to 2566, the chief minister said.

So far, Sindh has reported 140,997 cases, the chief minister said. In last 24 hours 177 more patients of the disease have recovered to health and overall tally of recovered patients of coronavirus has reached to 1,33,651.

Sindh have overall 4780 active cases of coronavirus, while 188 patients have been in critical condition and 25 of them on ventilators, Murad Ali Shah said.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 471 fresh infections surfaced when 28,022 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 320,463.

Around 305,080 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 471 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours.

On Monday, Sindh Chief Minister said that the Covid-19 positivity rate has risen above 4 percent in Karachi in the last five days, urging people to cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

Comments

comments