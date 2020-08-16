Sindh reports 278 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed five more lives and infected at least 278 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that five more people died from the COVID during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,322.

He said that 278 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh, taking the total number of infections across the province to 126,182.

“Currently, 4,288 patients are under treatment, of them 216 are in critical condition, and 34 on ventilators,” he added.

The chief minister said that 147 more people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 119,572.

Nationwide Covid-19 tally

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), six people died due to coronavirus-related complications during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,168.

As many as 670 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 288,717.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,248 as 266,301 patients have recuperated.

