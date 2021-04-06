Sindh reports 312 new cases of Covid-19, six deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh on Tuesday reported 312 new cases and six deaths by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on coronavirus situation in the province said that 312 new cases were reported in last 24 hours.

In a day six more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province, increasing the tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in Sindh to 4,516.

Karachi reported 187 new cases of the virus from overall 312 cases in the province.

In last 24 hours, 116 patients have recovered from the virus, the chief minister said.

Presently, 5708 Covid-19 patients have been in hospitals, 286 of them in a critical condition and 35 of them on ventilators, CM Shah stated.

Coronavirus has claimed 103 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking overall death toll to 14,924.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed 3,953 fresh infections of novel coronavirus during the period.

Total count of active cases was recorded 63,102 in the country and the positivity rate stood at 8.47 per cent.

According to the statistics total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition has been up to 3,645.

Overall 2,198 people recovered from the virus and regained health during the past 24 hours.

