Sindh reports 363 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 363 new cases of coronavirus were reported over the past 24 hours in the province, pushing the tally to 7,465, ARY News reported.

“We conducted 3,032 tests yesterday and 363 of them found positive,” chief minister of Sindh said in a statement.

Eight more patients of the virus died today and the overall death toll of the disease in the province has reached 130, Murad Ali Shah said.

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh has overall conducted 61020 tests of novel coronavirus disease with 7465 positive cases.

From fresh 363 positive cases diagnosed in the province, 231 were reported in Karachi, he said.

CM Murad said 214 patients were cured of the deadly disease over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 1,555.

He said that 76 patients are in critical condition, of them 15 are on ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah appealed the people to follow the principles of healthcare, “as we could defeat the pandemic with mutual cooperation.”

Meanwhile, the provincial government has decided to set up another isolation facility at PAF Museum on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the provincial government had spent about Rs134 million on establishing Field Isolation Facility at Expo Centre, Karachi. “No decision has been made to establish another such isolation facility at PAF Museum, Khi.”

He said an initial amount of Rs30 million has been disbursed for the purpose and expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Airforce (PAF) for providing the museum for the isolation centre to house Covid-19 patients.

