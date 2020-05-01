Sindh reports as many as 622 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that 622 new cases of coronavirus were detected and six patients died over the past 24 hours in the province pushing the death toll to 118.

Explaining the coronavirus situation in the province, he said 662 new cases were diagnosed as positive when 3,384 tests were conducted. So far, 57,761 tests have been carried out in the province, he added.

The number of people afflicted with the coronavirus in the province has jumped to 6,675 with the addition of the new infections.

CM Murad said 73 patients were cured of the deadly disease over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 1,295. He disclosed the people who died from the infection so far account for 1.7 per cent of the overall patients.

He said 5,262 patients are under treatment, including 4,044 in home isolation, while 733 are being kept at isolation centres and 485 at different hospitals. 45 patients are in critical condition, of them 16 are on ventilators, he added.

The chief minister said that three flights from Dubai, Sharjah, and Colombo brought back 483 Pakistanis to Karachi on April 28 and April 29. 190 or 40 per cent of them were diagnosed as positive for the virus, he disclosed.

He added that out of 190 Covid-19 positive cases, 92 belonged to Sindh, 56 Punjab, 24 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 Balochistan.

