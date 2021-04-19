Sindh reports 737 new cases of Covid-19, three deaths

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 737 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh said that overall death toll by novel coronavirus in Sindh has reached to 4556 with three more deaths in last 24 hours.

Currently 403 patients have been admitted at hospitals in the province and 372 have been in precarious condition and 42 on ventilators, the chief minister stated.

“Among 737 new cases 398 have been reported in Karachi,” Murad Ali Shah said.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 73 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,316.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 73 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,152 new cases were reported during the said period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 761,437 as 5,152 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

As many as 60,162 samples were tested, out of which 5,152 turned out to be positive with an 8.56 per cent positivity rate.

The government and health officials warn that if the ongoing pace of infections continues for another two weeks, the situation may go “worse,” as the country’s already weak health system is saturating.

