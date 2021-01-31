Sindh reports 812 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh announced as many as four deaths and 812 new cases of Coronavirus while 11031 tests were conducted during last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement said that with four deaths total death toll in province reached to 3,996.

The chief minister stated that the death rate by the disease in Sindh has been 1.6 percent.

Sindh CM said that 11031 samples were tested in 24 hours in the province, in which 812 cases detected with detection ratio of four percent.

He added that so far 272,5780 tests have been conducted, in which 2,47,248 positive cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 2,24,664 patients have recovered.

The CM said that currently 18,588 patients have been active cases of COVID-19, of them 17,751 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 823 at different hospitals across the province.

The condition of 768 patients was stated to be critical, including 76 shifted to ventilators, he further stated.

Out of 812 new cases detected, 544 have been diagnosed in Karachi, including 169 in district East, 141 South, 81 Korangi, 73 Central, 43 Malir, and 37 West, he stated.

In Hyderabad 101 positive cases detected, in Tando Allahyar 25, Mirpur Khas 24, Sujawl 22, Badin 20, Thatta 12, Qambar-Shahdadkot 7, Larkana 6, Umerkot and Dadu 5 each, Jacobabad and Shikarpur 4 each, Sukkur, Khairpur and Nausheroferoze 3 each, NawabShah 2, Kashmore and Ghotki one each.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the disease.

