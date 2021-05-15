Sindh reports 997 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 997 new cases of Covid-19 and one death during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported quoting Sindh chief minister.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that one more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the provincial death toll to 4,794.

714 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 298061, he added.

The chief minister said that 10,730 samples were tested in a day, which detected 997 cases.

Murad Ali Shah said that 2386 more people recuperated in past 24 hours.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

In a sharp decline, Pakistan on Saturday reported less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to statistics shared by the NCOC, as many as 30,248 tests were performed during the past 24 hours, which resulted in a 5.06 percent positivity ratio or 1,531 cases.

The death toll from the infection has reached 19,467 in the country after NCOC reported 83 more COVID-related deaths today.

