Sindh reports 1,529 more COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths  

KARACHI: At least 11 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 4920, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the 1,529 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that out of the fresh1,529 cases, 1066 were surfaced only in Karachi.

Earlier on May 22, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation had said that 18 more patients of coronavirus died overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,909.

CM Murad had said that 1411 new cases emerged when 19,149 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. He had added that 3,934,264 tests had been conducted against which 308,101 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.2 per cent or 280,997 patients had recovered, including 830 overnight.

The CM had said that currently, 22,195 patients were under treatment, of them 21,299 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 881 at different hospitals.

He had added that the condition of 844 patients was stated to be critical, including 71 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1411 new cases, 780 had been detected from Karachi, including 257 from South, 247 East, 114 Central, 77 Malir, 68 Korangi and 17 West.

