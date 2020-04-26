Web Analytics
Sindh reports 3 deaths, 383 new cases of coronavirus

Sindh coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh recorded as many as 383 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the provincial tally to 4,615, the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday.

Providing a daily update on coronavirus cases in the province, he said a total of 41,216 tests have been conducted so far, including 3,028 done over the past 24 hours.

Three more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded during this period, taking the death toll to 81 in the province.

Murtaza Wahab said 70 people recuperated from the infection, raising the number of people who have recovered thus far to 872.

The spokesperson said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is currently presiding over a meeting to review arrangements at the existing isolation centres and establishment of new ones in Karachi.

Similar steps are also being taken for all districts in the province, he added.

