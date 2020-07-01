Sindh reports fresh 2,139 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh reported 2,139 fresh coronavirus cases across the province during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 86,795 as the province conducted a total of 4,61,587 tests.

Shah said that 29 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 1,406.

Murad Ali Shah said that 1,703 people were discharged to their homes today after recuperation from the disease across the province, taking the tally of recoveries to 48,527.

The chief minister said that 36,803 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 35,131 quarantined at homes, 158 at isolation centres and 1,514 at different hospitals.

Moreover, 707 patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 104 of them are on ventilators, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 2,139 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours and 1,038 of the cases were reported in Karachi.

The chief minister appealed the people to observe precaution to keep them safe from the disease and take care of other people.

