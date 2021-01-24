Sindh reports fresh 630 Covid infections, 4 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that 630 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported from the virus in the province during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Giving a routine tally of COVID-19, the chief minister said that the provinces tested 9228 tests for the virus during the past day. “As many as 793 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past day,” he said.

“We have so far tested 2,641,939 samples for COVID-19 and 241200 cases have reported so far in the province,” the chief minister said adding that so far 219,481 patients have recovered from the virus.

He said that overall death toll in the province stands at 3892.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 17,994 patients are being treated in the province for COVID-19 of which 922 are in hospitals, 13 in isolation centres while the remaining others are self-isolating at their homes.

He said that once again Karachi has reported most of the COVID-19 cases-469 out of 630 cases- with district East reporting 158 cases, followed by 170 in South, 72 in Central, 26 in West, 31 in Malir and 12 in Korangi.

