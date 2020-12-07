KARACHI: Sindh province reported 41 deaths from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, the highest death toll since July, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the province has reached 3,060, said the Sindh chief minister today.

The chief minister said that 12,442 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,726 cases that constituted 13.9 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,076,519 tests have been conducted against which 186,212 patients were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 160,933 have recovered, including 1352 overnight.

Mr Shah said that currently 22,219 patients were under treatment, of them 21,350 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 857 at different hospitals. He added that currently the condition of 76 patients was stated to be critical, including 76 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1726 new cases, 1484 have been detected from Karachi, including 584 from South, 455 East, 256 Korangi, 164 Central, 80 Malir, 71 West.

Hyderabad reported 43 cases, Thatta 20, Jamshoro and Sanghar 16 each, Naushehroferoze 14, Umerkot and Ghotki 12 each, Tando Allahyar and Badin 10 each, Matiari and Shikarpur nine each, Sujawal eight, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad six each, Jacobabad five, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur three each and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

