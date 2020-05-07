Sindh reports highest single-day death toll from coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh recorded 14 coronavirus deaths on Thursday– the highest in a single day, taking the toll to 171, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said that 14 more patients have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 171.

Besides, the CM said, 453 persons tested positive for the virus in Sindh on Thursday, raising the number of total reported cases in the province to 9,093.

So far, 76,078 tests have been carried out in the province, he added.

He said that 335 from 453 new cases belonged to Karachi, among which 81 were reported from South district, 69 from East district and 91 from Central district. This showed that of Sindh’s 9,093 cases, 4,762 had emerged in Karachi, the CM explained.

CM Murad said 112 patients were discharged after the full recovery over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 1,853.

Speaking about the patients under treatment, the CM said that of 7,069, as many as 5,858 were isolated at their homes, 683 at isolation centres and 528 at hospitals, adding that 87 among them, including 14 on ventilator, were in critical condition.

