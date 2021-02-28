Sindh reports seven deaths, 262 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

KARACHI: Sindh has reported as many as seven more deaths and 262 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as 10,057 tests were conducted in 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday said that with seven deaths the death toll in the province by coronavirus reached to 4,350.

Chief Minister Shah said that 10,057 samples were tested which detected 262 positive cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,019,691 tests have been conducted in province in which 258,265 cases of the disease were diagnosed.

Meanwhile, 93.6 percent among total 241,864 patients in the province have recovered, including 384 in last 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 12,051 patients have been under treatment in Sindh, of them 11,655 were in home isolation, eight at isolation centres and 388 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 352 patients was stated to be critical, including 42 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 262 new cases, 129 have been detected from Karachi, including 70 from East, 25 South, 13 Central, 8 Malir, 7 Korangi and 6 in West district.

Tando Muhammad Khan has 22 cases, Hyderabad and Jamshoro have 19 each, Badin and Mirpurkhas 10 cases each, Khairpur, Thatta, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad reported eight cases each, Larkana and Shikarpur four cases each, Ghotki two, Jacobabad, Nausheroferoze and Kamber a case each.

The chief minister has urged people of the province to follow SOPs to avoid infection of COVID-19.

